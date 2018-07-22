Hampson will start at second base and bat seventh Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

With Hampson drawing starts on back-to-back days after being promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, it appears he may be in line for an extended look at the keystone while DJ LeMahieu (oblique) is on the mend. In his MLB debut in the Rockies' 6-5 win, Hampson went 1-for-3 with a double, walk, RBI and a run scored.