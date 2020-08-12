Hampson went 2-for-5 with a triple, double and a run scored Tuesday in the Rockies' 8-7 win over the Diamondbacks.

Hampson drew his sixth straight start and his fifth in a row out of the leadoff spot, supplanting the slumping David Dahl for those duties. Since moving atop the lineup, Hampson has gone 2-for-2 on stolen-base attempts, and if he's able to come close to maintaining his .350 on-base percentage, he should continue to benefit from plenty of running opportunities. He'll hit leadoff again in Wednesday's series finale and man center field while Sam Hilliard checks out of the starting nine.