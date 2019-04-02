Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Batting second Tuesday
Hampson will man the keystone and hit second Tuesday against the Rays.
The rookie's placement in the two hole will surely raise some eyebrows, but it's worth noting that the Rockies are opposing a tough lefty in reigning AL Cy Young winner Blake Snell. With that in mind, the lefty-hitting Ryan McMahon -- who is resting Tuesday -- likely remains on tap for at least a strong-side platoon role at either first or second base. The bigger question is whether Hampson or Mark Reynolds will end up filling the remaining opening on the left side of the infield on a regular basis or if the two will be deployed in more of a timeshare while top first baseman Daniel Murphy (finger) is sidelined for at least the next month.
