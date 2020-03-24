Hampson is battling for a bench role and could see time in the outfield and middle infield if he makes the big-league roster, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The delay to start of the season complicates Hampson's situation, as top-prospect Brendan Rodgers (shoulder) may be fully healthy by the time games resume. On the other hand, Hampson's ability to play up the middle -- both in the infield and outfield -- could help him earn a bench role. He didn't do much to bolster his case in exhibition action, hitting just .226/.286/.290 with eight strikeouts in 35 plate appearances.