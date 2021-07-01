Hampson went 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI and run scored in Wednesday's 6-2 win over Pittsburgh.

Hampson got the nod in center field as Yonathan Daza was given a breather. It marked his second straight multi-hit game after going hitless across his previous nine at-bats. With the Rockies getting multiple players back from injury recently, Hampson is currently without an everyday position. That being said, he could continue to see semi-regular playing time while serving in a utility role going forward.