Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Called up for MLB debut
Hampson's contract was selected by the Rockies on Saturday and will make his major-league debut, batting seventh and playing second base against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Hampson was the Rockies' third-round pick back in 2016 and has hit over .300 at every stop in the minor-leagues, including a .306/.366/.443 line at Triple-A Albuquerque this season. In addition to making good contact, Hampson has excellent speed, swiping 120 bags at an 84% success rate in 286 career minor-league games. D.J. Lemahieu (oblique) was placed on the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move, with Daniel Castro being designated for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster.
