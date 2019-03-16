Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Checks back in lineup
Hampson (hamstring) will start in left field and bat eighth in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Brewers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
The Rockies had withheld Hampson from the lineup for the past few days while he tended to a sore right hamstring, but the missed time shouldn't prove too costly to his hopes of making the Opening Day roster. Though he'll see action in the outfield Saturday, Hampson's main path to playing time this season will come at second base. He currently remains locked in a three-way battle with Ryan McMahon and Pat Valaika for primary starting duties at the keystone.
