Hampson is "in the mix" in center field to begin spring training, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Manager Bud Black said Wednesday that the center field position is "open" heading into 2021, and Hampson is certainly an option to play at the position to begin the regular season. If he moves to the outfield, Ryan McMahon and Brendan Rodgers (shoulder) would compete for the starting job at second base ahead of Opening Day. Hampson appeared in 53 games for the Rockies during the 2020 campaign, slashing .234/.287/.383 with five home runs and 11 RBI.