Hampson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a walk in Friday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Hampson got the Rockies on the board in the first inning with a two-run, 426-foot blast. He showed off his wheels in the sixth, stealing second base after drawing a walk and then coming home to score on a Sam Hilliard triple. Hampson is slashing a modest .238/.292/.380 on the season but has contributed 15 thefts along with seven long balls.