Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Drills third homer
Hampson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Sunday in the Rockies' 11-4 loss to the Cardinals.
The long ball was Hampson's third of the season and his first extra-base hit since Aug. 3. The speedy rookie will be back in the lineup Monday against the Braves as the Rockies' center fielder and No. 7 hitter, but Hampson may transition back into more of a part-time role once Raimel Tapia (hand) is healthy again.
