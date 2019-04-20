Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Drops to bottom half of lineup
Hampson will start at second base and bat seventh Saturday against the Phillies, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Hampson had a five-game run as the Rockies' No. 2 hitter from April 12 through 16, but he's dropped to the bottom half of the order since David Dahl (abdomen) was activated from the injured list. While the move down the lineup might hinder Hampson's run-scoring potential, the rookie at least still possesses a clear path to an everyday role and is finally beginning to hit his stride at the plate. He has recorded hits in all but two of his last 11 starts.
