Hampson hit a solo home run during his only at-bat in Thursday's win over the Reds.

Hampson extended Colorado's lead by taking Cionel Perez deep in the eighth inning. It was the fourth long ball of the season for the 26-year-old and his first since April 27, helping him to end a four-game hitting slump. Overall, Hampson is batting to the tune of .242/.304/.411.