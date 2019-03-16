Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Exits early
Hampson left Saturday's game against the Brewers early, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Hampson has missed time with hamstring tightness, though no reason has yet been given for his removal. If the issue lingers into the start of the season, Ryan McMahon would likely win the second-base competition by default.
More News
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Checks back in lineup•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Hampered by hamstring tightness•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Platoon possible at 2B•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Hitting well in spring games•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Will compete for starting job•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Remains in line for regular duty•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...