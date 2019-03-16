Hampson left Saturday's game against the Brewers early, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Hampson has missed time with hamstring tightness, though no reason has yet been given for his removal. If the issue lingers into the start of the season, Ryan McMahon would likely win the second-base competition by default.

