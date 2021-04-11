Hampson will bat leadoff and man second base Sunday against the Giants, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

After hitting eighth Opening Day, Hampson has now batted first or second in the order in eight consecutive contests, including five straight turns out of the leadoff spot. The promotion up the batting order has provided Hampson with more running opportunities, with the 26-year-old going 4-for-5 in his stolen-base attempts on the season. Hampson is still sitting on a rather underwhelming .324 on-base average for the season, so he may need to show improvement at the plate to ensure he sticks atop the lineup for an extended period.