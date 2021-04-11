Hampson will bat leadoff and man second base Sunday against the Giants, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.
After hitting eighth Opening Day, Hampson has now batted first or second in the order in eight consecutive contests, including five straight turns out of the leadoff spot. The promotion up the batting order has provided Hampson with more running opportunities, with the 26-year-old going 4-for-5 in his stolen-base attempts on the season. Hampson is still sitting on a rather underwhelming .324 on-base average for the season, so he may need to show improvement at the plate to ensure he sticks atop the lineup for an extended period.
More News
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Steals three times in win•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Knocks in two runs•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Not starting Friday•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Swipes two bags in win•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Playing center field this spring•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Could work in center field•