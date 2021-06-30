Hampson will start in center field and bat second Wednesday against the Pirates, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

After going 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI in Tuesday's 8-0 while filling in for a resting Brendan Rodgers, Hampson will stick in the lineup for the series finale while outfielder Yonathan Daza gets a breather. With all of Colorado's everyday players currently at full strength, Hampson looks like he'll have to settle for a utility role, which will afford him only a handful of starts per week.