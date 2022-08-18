Hampson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Hampson looked as though he might have been a beneficiary of more playing time when Kris Bryant (foot) was placed on the injured list Aug. 1, but Sam Hilliard and Elehuris Montero have instead seen their roles enhanced to a greater extent. However, with Yonathan Daza (shoulder) recently joining Bryant on the IL and with Randal Grichuk getting Thursday off, Hampson will pick up a start in the outfield. Hampson is in the lineup for only the sixth time in 17 August games.