Hampson went 2-for-4 with a double, two walks and three stolen bases across both games of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Reds.

Hampson hadn't logged a steal since Aug. 14 entering Sunday's action. He made up for it with three thefts across the two games, giving him 10 for the year. It's the third time he's reached double digits in the last four seasons, with the lone exception being the abbreviated 2020 campaign. Hampson is slashing .220/.302/.322 with two home runs, 13 RBI and 27 runs scored through 202 plate appearances this year as a utility man.