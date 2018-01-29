Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Gets spring invite
Hampson has been invited to the Rockies' major-league camp this spring.
Hampson will join fellow prospects Brendan Rodgers and Brian Mundell at big-league camp as the Rockies give their top young talent a look against major-league competition. He hit an impressive .326/.387/.462 with 51 stolen bases in 127 games for High-A Lancaster in 2017, though those numbers become less attractive when looking at his age (22) and home park (Lancaster). While Hampson has the potential to become a 30-steal second baseman, there will be a lot of pressure on him to continue hitting as a 23-year-old at Double-A, where he's expected to open the 2018 campaign.
More News
-
12-team H2H mock draft results
Check out how our latest Fantasy Baseball mock draft went down.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Whether you call them sleepers or breakouts, Scott White offers up a dozen players who are...
-
Trade: Yelich, Cain a potent brew
The Brewers saw their playoff window open in 2017, and they're making sure it stays open. What...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
With draft prep season gearing up, we gathered a group of experts for a 12-team 5x5 Rotisserie...
-
Ranking top 100 in dynasty
Starting a dynasty league? Or looking to trade in one or maybe just narrow down your keepers?...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Dozen value targets
Heath Cummings offers 12 sleepers who look like they'll be undervalued in Fantasy Baseball...