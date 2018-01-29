Hampson has been invited to the Rockies' major-league camp this spring.

Hampson will join fellow prospects Brendan Rodgers and Brian Mundell at big-league camp as the Rockies give their top young talent a look against major-league competition. He hit an impressive .326/.387/.462 with 51 stolen bases in 127 games for High-A Lancaster in 2017, though those numbers become less attractive when looking at his age (22) and home park (Lancaster). While Hampson has the potential to become a 30-steal second baseman, there will be a lot of pressure on him to continue hitting as a 23-year-old at Double-A, where he's expected to open the 2018 campaign.