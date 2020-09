Hampson went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in a 23-5 loss to the Giants on Tuesday.

Colorado had no answer for the Giants' bulldozing offense in the contest, but Hampson at least put up a murmur of protest with his two-homer night. Both long balls came off San Francisco starter Kevin Gausman, who gave up no other hits in his five innings. Hampson now has four homers and eight RBI on the season to go along with a .258/.324/.454 slash line.