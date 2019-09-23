Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Goes yard in loss
Hampson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Dodgers on Sunday.
Hampson put the Rockies on the board with a solo homer to center field in the first inning. The 24-year-old was hitting only .218 on Sept. 10 but has raised his average to .247 over his last 10 games by going 16-for-38. He has also slugged three homers while racking up five steals over that span.
