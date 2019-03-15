Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Hampered by hamstring tightness
Hampson hasn't played for several games due to hamstring tightness, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Hampson described his absence as precautionary and expects to return Saturday. He had been hitting well prior to the injury, posting a 1.033 OPS with three homers in 13 games, though that isn't enough to differentiate him from potential platoon-mate Ryan McMahon, whose OPS sits at 1.321 through 16 contests.
