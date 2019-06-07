Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Heading to minors
Hampson was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Hampson rejoined the Rockies last weekend and went 0-for-4 with two walks in his four games with the team. The 24-year-old is slashing .186/.231/.258 with one home run in 105 plate appearances over his two major-league stints this season.
