Hampson was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Hampson rejoined the Rockies last weekend and went 0-for-4 with two walks in his four games with the team. The 24-year-old is slashing .186/.231/.258 with one home run in 105 plate appearances over his two major-league stints this season.

