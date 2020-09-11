site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Hits bench Friday
By
RotoWire Staff

Hampson is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.
Hampson owns a solid .771 OPS on the season, but he's gone 0-for-7 with four strikeouts in his last two starts. Ryan McMahon will get the start at second base in his absence.
