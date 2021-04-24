Hampson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-4 victory over the Phillies.
Hampson came up big for the Rockies in the eighth inning, drilling a 411-foot solo shot to left field to tie the score. Colorado went on to win the game in the next frame on a Raimel Tapia walkoff home run. Hampson has been a productive performer so far this season, slashing .270/.324/.429 with two long balls, eight RBI and five stolen bases.
More News
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Snags stolen base•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: On bench Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Sits for afternoon game•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: On board with first homer•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Fifth straight turn in leadoff spot•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Steals three times in win•