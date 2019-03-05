Hampson is off to a strong start this spring, hitting 5-for-16 with two homers and three steals.

Hampson is battling Ryan McMahon for the Rockies' second-base job. The team will base their decision on more than just spring stats (and McMahon is off to a hot start himself, going 9-for-18 with one homer), but Hampson's performance so far certainly can't hurt his case. Coors Field will prop up the value of whoever wins the job, but Hampson's speed makes him a particularly interesting sleeper.