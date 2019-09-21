Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Homers in loss
Hampson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a stolen base and another run scored in Friday's loss at Dodger Stadium.
Hampson extended the Rockies' lead with a 392-foot solo homer off Clayton Kershaw in the fourth inning. He also reached on a infield single, stole second and scored on an RBI single by Tony Wolters in the first. The long ball was his fifth of the season while batting .246/.300/.369 with 12 stolen bases across 97 games. Thanks to his recent power surge at the plate, Hampson is expected to see ample playing time during the final stretch of the regular season.
