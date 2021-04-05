Hampson went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBI in the 4-2 loss to the Dodgers on Sunday.

Hampson's two-run double got the Rockies on the board and within two runs in the eighth inning. The 26-year-old is looking to improve on a 2020 season in which he started out hot, but ultimately batted .234 with 60 strikeouts in 184 at-bats. His defensive versatility allows himself to be in the lineup consistently for more plate appearances.