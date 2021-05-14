Hampson will lead off and play center field Friday against the Reds, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Hampson had initially been scheduled to sit, but he's needed in the starting lineup after Raimel Tapia was scratched for undisclosed reasons. Yonathan Daza will slide from center field to left to fill Tapia's spot.
