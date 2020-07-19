Hampson likely will begin the season in a reserve role and could operate as a utility player, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The addition of the designated hitter to the National League this season should bring additional opportunities, but it appears to be a more indirect benefit for the 25-year-old. Beyond the utility usage, Hampson should see somewhat regular time at the keystone as starter Ryan McMahon should cover first base when Daniel Murphy serves as the DH. However, top prospect Brendan Rodgers and veteran Chris Owings are also in the mix as options at second base.