Hampson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Hampson will take a seat for the second time in three games, and he could end up fading into more of a utility role following Trevor Story's recent return from the injured list. Rather than Hampson, Brendan Rodgers -- who will make his third straight start Sunday -- has stuck around in the lineup as the primary double-play partner for Story, and the hot-hitting Yonathan Daza looks to be ahead of Hampson on the depth chart in center field for the time being as well.