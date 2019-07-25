Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Manning keystone in series finale
Hampson will start at second base and bat seventh Thursday against the Nationals.
The Rockies' decision to give Nolan Arenado a breather following Wednesday's doubleheader will allow Hampson to stick in the starting nine after the rookie also manned the keystone in the nightcap. With a 4-for-4 success rate on stolen-base attempts since rejoining the Rockies in late June, Hampson has been more active as a runner than he was earlier in the season, but he's yet to settle into a groove at the dish. He's recorded only five hits in 25 at-bats in July, though the seven walks he's drawn have propped his on-base percentage up to .375.
