Hampson will sit Tuesday against the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Hampson sits after starting five straight games. He's hitting just .240/.298/.400 on the season and is on pace for his third straight year with an OPS below .700, but he does at least have five steals. Ryan McMahon moves to second base in his absence, with Josh Fuentes starting at third.
More News
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Hits clutch homer•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Snags stolen base•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: On bench Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Sits for afternoon game•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: On board with first homer•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Fifth straight turn in leadoff spot•