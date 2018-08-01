Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Hampson is out of Wednesday's lineup versus the Cardinals, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.
Hampson will sit for the fourth time in the past five games after starting five straight following his call-up from Triple-A Albuquerque on July 21. Ryan McMahon will get another start at second base while hitting seventh in the lineup for Wednesday's tilt.
