Hampson is out of the lineup for Friday's game versus the Dodgers.
Hampson started in center field Opening Day and will head to the bench after going 1-for-3 with two runs, one RBI and one walk. Chris Owings will start in center field Friday with right-hander Trevor Bauer on the mound for Los Angeles.
