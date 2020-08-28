site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Not starting Friday
Hampson is out of the lineup Friday against the Padres.
Hampson started the past five games in center field and went 4-for-19 with a home run, three runs and two RBI. Sam Hilliard will start in center field Friday for Colorado.
