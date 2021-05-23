Hampson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.
Hampson started the past eight games but will head to the bench Sunday while mired in an 0-for-17 slump. Yonathan Daza will receive the start in center field for the Rockies in the series finale.
