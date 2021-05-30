Hampson is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.
Hampson sat the night cap of Saturday's doubleheader and will now be absent from the Rockies' starting nine for the second straight contest. No injury has been reported to this point, so it appears to just be consecutive games off for the outfielder.
More News
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Takes seat for nightcap•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Not starting Sunday•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Triple, homer in win•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Late addition to lineup•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Sits for third straight•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Ends drought with homer•