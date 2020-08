Hampson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Hampson has only started in three of the Rockies' eight games to date, which suggests the team views him as more of a utility man than an everyday player. Other than having Ian Desmond (personal) opt out of the 2020 season, the Rockies have otherwise had all their key position players available since Opening Day, leaving Hampson without a clear avenue to regular at-bats.