site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-garrett-hampson-not-starting-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hampson isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Hampson went 3-for-13 with a double, three runs, a walk and four strikeouts across the last three games. Sam Hilliard is starting in center field and batting eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read