site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-garrett-hampson-on-bench-again | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: On bench again
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hampson isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Angels.
Hampson will sit for a second consecutive game after going 0-for-7 with four strikeouts over the last two games. Ryan McMahon will shift to second base with Josh Fuentes starting at first.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read