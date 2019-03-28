Rockies' Garrett Hampson: On bench for opener
Hampson is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Hampson will watch from the bench Opening Day and could remain there the rest of the weekend with three more right-handed starters (Trevor Richards, Pablo Lopez, Sandy Alcantara) lined up for Miami. The lefty-hitting Ryan McMahon seems to be the primary option at second, with Hampson left to serve as a short-side platoon starter and pinch runner to begin the season.
More News
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Returns to action Sunday•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Exits early•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Checks back in lineup•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Hampered by hamstring tightness•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Platoon possible at 2B•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Hitting well in spring games•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unveil their...
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....