Hampson is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Hampson will watch from the bench Opening Day and could remain there the rest of the weekend with three more right-handed starters (Trevor Richards, Pablo Lopez, Sandy Alcantara) lined up for Miami. The lefty-hitting Ryan McMahon seems to be the primary option at second, with Hampson left to serve as a short-side platoon starter and pinch runner to begin the season.