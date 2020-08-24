Hampson is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.
This marks Hampson's third absence in the Rockies' last five games. Colorado is facing off against a lefty Tuesday (Alex Young) and Hampson will likely be in the lineup -- quite possibly in the leadoff spot -- but it's clear the Rockies are intent on working in Brendan Rodgers, Matt Kemp and Sam Hilliard. Thus Hampson remains without a full-time role.
