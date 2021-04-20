Hampson will be on the bench for Tuesday's game against the Astros.
Hampson finds himself out of the lineup for the second time in four games after starting 12 of the first 13 contests. His .236/.302/.345 line doesn't exactly suggest he deserves an everyday role, though he's at least helped fantasy teams out with four steals. Yonathan Daza starts in center field in his absence.
