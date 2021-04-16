Hampson went 1-for-5 with a home run and two strikeouts in Thursday's loss to the Dodgers.

After Ryan McMahon hit his sixth long ball, Hampson finally hit his first, a solo shot in the third inning off lefty Julio Urias. Hampson had a .047 ISO entering this game and still only has a .637 OPS on the season, but he's running from atop the order (four steals) the light should remain green on this squad with essentially nothing to lose.