Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Optioned to minors
Hampson was sent down to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Hampson will return to the minors in order to receive everyday playing time after accumulating just four at-bats over the Rockies past five games. Across seven contests with the team, he went 6-for-20 with two extra-base hits and two RBI. Look for him to return to Colorado when rosters expand in September. In a subsequent move, DJ LeMahieu (oblique) was activated from the 10-day DL.
