Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Optioned to Triple-A
Hampson was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Hampson was hitting just .194 in 31 games and had fallen well out of the regular rotation in Colorado's infield, so the Rockies will send him back to Albuquerque in the hopes everyday playing time will help him get on track at the dish. Pat Valaika is expected to be called up in the corresponding roster move.
