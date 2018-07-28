Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Out of lineup for first time
Hampson is out of Saturday's lineup against the A's.
He started the first five games of his big-league career, going 4-for-16 with a double, a triple, three walks and four strikeouts, however he has yet to attempt a steal. Pat Valaika will start at the keystone, hitting eighth.
