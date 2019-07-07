Hampson went 0-for-2 with a stolen base and a walk in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The 24-year-old made his first start in July and recorded his fourth stolen base of the year in the second inning. He was lifted for pinch-hitter Raimel Tapia in the ninth inning. Hampson is hitting .200 with 17 runs scored, eight RBI and one homer in 44 games this season.