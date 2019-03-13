Hampson and Ryan McMahon could share second-base duties to start the season, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

This would be bad news for Hampson, as he bats right-handed and McMahon bats left-handed, so Hampson may be stuck on the short side of a platoon at the outset of the season. Nothing has been decided for certain, but fantasy players need to be aware that Hampson could be a part-time player this season.