Hampson has gone 5-for-20 with four runs, two RBI, one stolen base and one strikeout over his first nine Cactus League games in 2021.

Hampson has a chance to play at second base this season, but he's primarily played center field early in camp while Brendan Rodgers carves out playing time at the keystone, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Hampson had a hot start to the season in 2020 but faltered down the stretch while being moved throughout the batting order. The 26-year-old has been focusing on showcasing his speed more this spring and should have a more consistent role near the bottom of the batting order. While most of his playing time to begin the season could come in center field, Hampson's defensive versatility should allow him to carve out regular at-bats in the outfield and at second base.